<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="394649635" data-article-version="1.0">Fiat Chrysler recalling nearly 900,000 vehicles on emissions</h1>
</header> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Fiat Chrysler recalling nearly 900,000 vehicles on emissions&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="google_plus" data-href="https://plus.google.com/share?url="><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a></li> <li class="tumblr "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="tumblr" data-image="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/01/12/fiat%20chrysler_1484237146439_2534816_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=Fiat Chrysler recalling nearly 900,000 vehicles on emissions&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/01/12/fiat%20chrysler_1484237146439_2534816_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/main/fiat-chrysler-recalling-nearly-900-000-vehicles-on-emissions" data-title="Fiat Chrysler recalling nearly 900,000 vehicles on emissions" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/main/fiat-chrysler-recalling-nearly-900-000-vehicles-on-emissions" addthis:title="Fiat Chrysler recalling nearly 900,000 vehicles on emissions"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-394649635");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-394649635-228721023"> <img class="delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/01/12/fiat%20chrysler_1484237146439_2534816_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/01/12/fiat%20chrysler_1484237146439_2534816_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-394649635-228721023" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 13 2019 02:17PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 13 2019 06:21PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> in-use emissions investigations it performed and in-use testing conducted by Fiat Chrysler as required by EPA regulations.</p><p>The vehicles involved in the recall include 2011-2016 Dodge Journey front wheel drive, 2011-2014 Chrysler 200 /Dodge Avenger front wheel drive, 2011-2012 Dodge Caliber front wheel drive continuously variable transmission and 2011-2016 Jeep Compass/Patriot front wheel drive continuously variable transmission. </p><p>The EPA said Wednesday that it will continue to investigate other Fiat Chrysler vehicles that are potentially non-compliant and may become the subject of future recalls.</p><p>The recall will be performed in phases during the year, with the oldest vehicles first. Owners of vehicles involved in the recall must wait until they receive notification from Fiat Chrysler before scheduling a dealership appointment. 