Veteran sets himself on fire outside Georgia State Capitol

Posted: Jun 26 2018 11:07AM EDT

Video Posted: Jun 26 2018 11:18AM EDT

Updated: Jun 26 2018 12:57PM EDT

ATLANTA - Authorities responded to a chaotic scene outside the Georgia Capitol Tuesday morning after they say a veteran set himself on fire.

Authorities say the unidentified veteran who was protesting his treatment by the V.A. used a combination of fireworks and gasoline to set himself on fire.

A spokesperson for the Georgia State Patrol said officers quickly extinguished the man. Medics rushed him to Grady Memorial Hospital by ambulance. The spokesperson said no one else was hurt.

The GBI has arrived and the Georgia State Capitol Police are now using K-9s to investigate the scene.

Earlier, a bomb robot had been brought onto the scene to ensure that there are no other explosives in the area. Now the Atlanta Police Bomb Squad has arrived on the scene.

The sound of the explosion was heard during a nearby news conference by the Georgia State Patrol and other agencies about Georgia's new hands-free law, which takes effect on July 1.

The news conference was stopped as state troopers participating in the news conference rushed to the area where the explosions came from

