Veteran sets himself on fire outside Georgia State Capitol

- Authorities responded to a chaotic scene outside the Georgia Capitol Tuesday morning after they say a veteran set himself on fire.

Authorities say the unidentified veteran who was protesting his treatment by the V.A. used a combination of fireworks and gasoline to set himself on fire.

#BREAKING. State officials want to make sure there are no more explosives in the area of state capital. Bomb robot on the scene. Injured Veteran transported to Grady. @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/1kuISlrrqY — Aungelique Proctor (@aungeliquefox5) June 26, 2018

A spokesperson for the Georgia State Patrol said officers quickly extinguished the man. Medics rushed him to Grady Memorial Hospital by ambulance. The spokesperson said no one else was hurt.

The GBI has arrived and the Georgia State Capitol Police are now using K-9s to investigate the scene.

Earlier, a bomb robot had been brought onto the scene to ensure that there are no other explosives in the area. Now the Atlanta Police Bomb Squad has arrived on the scene.

#BREAKING Atlanta Police Bomb squad just arrived. Controlled explosions can still be heard around the State Capital. @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/02yCXugdbO — Aungelique Proctor (@aungeliquefox5) June 26, 2018

The sound of the explosion was heard during a nearby news conference by the Georgia State Patrol and other agencies about Georgia's new hands-free law, which takes effect on July 1.

The news conference was stopped as state troopers participating in the news conference rushed to the area where the explosions came from