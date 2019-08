A new study from the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine revealed that vaping affects blood vessels after a single use, even when the e-cigarette being used contains no nicotine.

As more people pick up vaping — especially teenagers and young adults — and medical professionals see more cases of vaping-induced illness, scientists and lawmakers are becoming increasingly concerned with the potential effects of e-cigarette inhalation.

“E-cigarettes are advertised as not harmful, and many e-cigarette users are convinced that they are just inhaling water vapor,” said Alessandra Caporale, lead author on the study and post-doctoral researcher in the Laboratory for Structural, Physiologic, and Functional Imaging at Penn. “But the solvents, flavorings and additives in the liquid base, after vaporization, expose users to multiple insults to the respiratory tract and blood vessels.”