NAIAS

Hands-free parking a big perk with 2017 Cadillac Escalade

For many Metro Detroit family-owned car dealers, the North American International Auto Show is the best time of year. These local dealers get to show off their new products, all loaded with the latest technology, such as hands-free parking. FOX 2's Ron Savage got to try it out in the new 2017 Cadillac Escalade.