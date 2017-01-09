Chevy Bolt, Chrysler Pacifica and Honda Ridgeline take 2017 Car, Truck and Sport Utility awards NAIAS Chevy Bolt, Chrysler Pacifica and Honda Ridgeline take 2017 Car, Truck and Sport Utility awards Authorities are announcing the 2017 North American Car of the Year and the North American Truck of the Year Monday morning.

- The 2017 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards were announced Monday morning to kick off the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

The Chevy Bolt EV was named the 2017 North American Car of the Year, and the Honda Ridgeline took home the 2017 North American Truck of the Year award.

New this year, the team added a third category to award the 2017 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year. The Chrysler Pacifica took home that first-ever award.

Experts say the Chevy Bolt being named Car of the Year was a bit of a surprise, as electric vehicles aren't necessarily surging with buyers in the market.

Finalists for the Car of the Year included the Hyundai Genesis and the Volvo S90. Finalists for the Truck of the Year included the Ford F Series Super Duty and the Nissan Titan. And lastly, finalists for the Utility Vehicle of the Year included the Jaguar F-PACE and the Mazda CX9.

Thousands of journalists from all over the world are in town right now to cover the auto show. The NAIAS opens to the public on January 14, 2016.

