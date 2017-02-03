Chang: Duggan needs to say more

- Reporting that some of her constituents are angry, a Detroit lawmaker is urging Mayor Mike Duggan to take a stronger stance against the Trump administration's immigration policies.

Rep. Stephanie Chang reports, "folks are afraid and want to see people standing up." She tells the Off the Record panel that Mr. Duggan has been vocal about the problem but a "stronger and bolder stance" is now needed.

As for the Trump administration's contention that the executive order is designed to tighten the security around incoming immigrants, the Detroit Democrat rejects that out of hand. "I don't buy that argument that this is about safety." She contends stringent screening requirements are already in place as it now takes two years to get into this country with "multiple layers" to navigate before anyone is allowed into the United States.

She also disagrees with the White House when it claims this is not targeting Muslims. "Yes it is."

Ms. Chang says she has no problem with strengthening the process but "we've had a througal (sp) process."

She reports that her family has discussed this, and she came close to tears, when recalling in the 1940's when Japanese U.S. Citizens were rounded up and sent into holding camps in the midst of the war against Japan. She says that was driven by fear and she sees a parallel with what is happening now.

As newly elected chairperson of the Progressive Women's caucus she outlines some of the same issues the caucus has pushed in previous legislative sessions including equal pay for equal work and sick leave. She concedes her GOP colleagues are not lining up behind those but she reports she does anticipate bi-partisan cooperation on the domestic violence issue.

She also indicates that a package of bills is being finalized to address the clean water issue in the wake of the Flint water crisis. She indicates that many of the recommendations were covered in the Sen. Jim Stamas legislative report but a 15 bill package has doubled to 30. In addition to getting the lead out, she says lost in the shuffle has been the shut-off problem for residents in Detroit. "That is still going on," she reports.