The tornado warning has expired for Washtenaw County, but severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for Livingston, Oakland and Macomb counties until 9 p.m.

At 7:21 p.m. a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Brooklyn, or 8 miles west of Manchester, moving northeast at 50 miles per hour.

This dangerous storm will be near...

Manchester around 730 PM EDT.

Chelsea around 740 PM EDT.

Dexter around 745 PM EDT.

Ann Arbor around 750 PM EDT.

Dixboro around 755 PM EDT.

Salem and Whitmore Lake around 800 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Hudson Mills, Lyndon Township, Hudson Mills Metropark, Bridgewater, Delhi

Mills, Pleasant Lake and Barton Hills.