<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox2detroit.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story408860430" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="408860430" data-article-version="1.0">Statement of Jayme Closs at sentencing for abductor who killed her parents</h1> </header> addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/statement-of-jayme-closs-at-sentencing-abductor-who-killed-her-parents" addthis:title="Statement of Jayme Closs at sentencing for abductor who killed her parents"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-408860430.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-408860430");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_408860430_408860808_105572"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_408860430_408860808_105572";this.videosJson='[{"id":"408860808","video":"567735","title":"Man%20gets%20life%20in%20prison%20for%20kidnapping%20Jayme%20Closs%2C%20killing%20her%20parents","caption":"ayme%20Closs%27%20statement%20at%20Friday%27s%20sentencing%20for%20Jake%20Patterson%2C%20the%2021-year-old%20man%20who%20killed%20her%20parents%20and%20kidnapped%20her%20last%20October%2C%20holding%20her%20captive%20for%2088%20days%20before%20she%20escaped.%20Closs%20did%20not%20appear%20in%20court%2C%20and%20her%20statement%20was%20read","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F24%2FMan_gets_life_in_prison_for_kidnapping_J_0_7311453_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F24%2FMan_gets_life_in_prison_for_kidnapping_Jayme_Clo_567735_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653342034%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D_l8zJqi-tfUupNAI9jGvUfKLFS0","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Fstatement-of-jayme-closs-at-sentencing-abductor-who-killed-her-parents%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR1JvDzj90M_5ytPQXSpUjzv3x3akJihXb0F-Tp8z-AqIkAi8FJOGsQGL1k"}},"createDate":"May EDT EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_408860430_408860808_105572",video:"567735",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/Man_gets_life_in_prison_for_kidnapping_J_0_7311453_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"ayme%2520Closs%2527%2520statement%2520at%2520Friday%2527s%2520sentencing%2520for%2520Jake%2520Patterson%252C%2520the%252021-year-old%2520man%2520who%2520killed%2520her%2520parents%2520and%2520kidnapped%2520her%2520last%2520October%252C%2520holding%2520her%2520captive%2520for%252088%2520days%2520before%2520she%2520escaped.%2520Closs%2520did%2520not%2520appear%2520in%2520court%252C%2520and%2520her%2520statement%2520was%2520read",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/24/Man_gets_life_in_prison_for_kidnapping_Jayme_Clo_567735_1800.mp4?Expires=1653342034&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=_l8zJqi-tfUupNAI9jGvUfKLFS0",eventLabel:"Man%20gets%20life%20in%20prison%20for%20kidnapping%20Jayme%20Closs%2C%20killing%20her%20parents-408860808",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Fstatement-of-jayme-closs-at-sentencing-abductor-who-killed-her-parents%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR1JvDzj90M_5ytPQXSpUjzv3x3akJihXb0F-Tp8z-AqIkAi8FJOGsQGL1k"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/statement-of-jayme-closs-at-sentencing-abductor-who-killed-her-parents?fbclid=IwAR1JvDzj90M_5ytPQXSpUjzv3x3akJihXb0F-Tp8z-AqIkAi8FJOGsQGL1k">The Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 05:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-408860430"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 05:40PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 05:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/Man_gets_life_in_prison_for_kidnapping_J_0_7311453_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/Man_gets_life_in_prison_for_kidnapping_J_0_7311453_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/Man_gets_life_in_prison_for_kidnapping_J_0_7311453_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/Man_gets_life_in_prison_for_kidnapping_J_0_7311453_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/Man_gets_life_in_prison_for_kidnapping_J_0_7311453_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408860430-408859393" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/Man_gets_life_in_prison_for_kidnapping_J_0_7311453_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/Man_gets_life_in_prison_for_kidnapping_J_0_7311453_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/Man_gets_life_in_prison_for_kidnapping_J_0_7311453_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, BARRON, Wis. (AP) - Jayme Closs' statement at Friday's sentencing for Jake Patterson, the 21-year-old man who killed her parents and kidnapped her last October, holding her captive for 88 days before she escaped. Closs did not appear in court, and her statement was read in court by family attorney Chris Gramstrup:</p><p>"Last October, Jake Patterson took a lot of things that I loved away from me. It makes me the most sad that he took away my Mom and my Dad. I loved my Mom and Dad very much and they loved me very much. They did all they could to make me happy and protect me. He took them away from me forever.</p><p>"I felt safe in my home, and I loved my room and all of my belongings. He took all of that too. I don't want to even see my home or my stuff because of the memory of that night. My parents and my home were the most important things in my life. He took them away from me in a way that will always leave me with a horrifying memory.</p><p>"I have to have an alarm in the house now just so I can sleep. I used to love to go out with my friends. I loved to go to school. I loved to do dance. He took all of those things away from me too. It's too hard for me to go out in public. I get scared and I get anxious. These are just ordinary things that anyone like me should be able to do, but I can't because he took them away from me.</p><p>"But there's some things that Jake Patterson can never take from me. He can't take my freedom. He thought that he could own me but he was wrong. I was smarter. I watched his routine and I took back my freedom. I will always have my freedom and he will not.</p><p>"Jake Patterson can never take away my courage. He thought he could control me, but he couldn't. I feel like what he did is what a coward would do. I was brave. He was not.</p><p>"He can never take away my spirit. He thought that he could make me like him, but he was wrong. He can't ever change me, or take away who I am. He can't stop me from being happy and moving forward with my life. I will go on to do great things in my life, and he will not.</p><p>"Jake Patterson will never have any power over me. I feel like I have some power over him, because I get to tell the judge what I think should happen to him. He stole my parents from me. He stole almost everything I love from me. More News Stories (AP) -- Theresa May announced Friday that will step down as U.K. Conservative Party leader on June 7, sparking a contest to become Britain's next prime minister.

She will stay as caretaker prime minister until the new leader is chosen, a process likely to take several weeks. The new Conservative leader would then become prime minister without the need for a general election.

Her voice breaking, May said in a televised statement that she would be leaving a job that it has been "the honor of my life to hold." With the pass, the holder and passengers in a non-commercial vehicle can be let in for free at spots that charge per-vehicle fees. At locations that charge per-person fees, the holder and up to three adults can get in for free.

Veterans with a service-connected disability can enter National Parks around the country for free with a Lifetime Access Pass.

The pass, which is given out by the United States Geological Survey , is available for veterans who have a Veterans Affairs disability rating of 10 percent or higher.

The access pass is good for entrance into more than 400 National Parks and over 2,000 recreational sites. Tom Wolf (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)" title="getty_zionnarrowsfile_052319-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Veterans with disabilities can get a free National Park Service Lifetime Access Pass</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-coke-infamous-1985-failed-formula-resurrected-for-stranger-things-partnership"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/STRANGER%20THINGS%20NEW%20COKE%20BANNER%20COCA%20COLA%20COMPANY_1558488198407.jpg_7299982_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="New Coke cans roll off a production line near Atlanta earlier this month. On May 23, Coca-Cola will release a limited number of New Coke cans online in partnership with the hit Netflix show Stranger Things. (Courtesy of The Coca-Cola Company)" title="STRANGER THINGS NEW COKE BANNER COCA COLA COMPANY_1558488198407.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'New Coke,' infamous 1985 failed formula, resurrected for 'Stranger Things' partnership</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/study-finds-avocados-curb-appetite-and-help-with-weight-loss"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/Untitled-1_1558472240143_7298878_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - Avocados are pictured on display. 