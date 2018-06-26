Teen viciously assaulted in median of Bronx road

- A 14-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times by a group of thugs who attacked him within the median of the Bronx River Parkway. The vicious assault was captured on video.

It happened on June 18 at about 5:30 p.m. A group of approximately 12 males punched and kicked the boy near the Gun Hill Road exit.

Police responded to 911 calls about the assault. They found the teen unresponsive and rushed him to Jacobi Medical Center where he remained in critical condition.

One suspect was arrested in connection with the attack. He is Ramon Pauliino, 21, of the Bronx. He's charged with attempted murder, gang assault and assault.

The victim's mother has started a GoFundMe page to help offset the costs of his medical care.

Kisha Hoke wrote: "On June 18, 2018, my 14 year old son was chased and brutally stabbed multiple times on Bronx River side Parkway by a large group of assailants. The outcome to this outrageous act was hospitalization, the loss of kidney, staples and stitches, chest tubes, etc. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition; he is a till critical but is now stable."

Police ask anyone with information in the case to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

The assault comes days after another teen in the Bronx was stabbed to death in a case of mistaken identity. There were unconfirmed reports that the attacks were carried out by members of the same gang but there was no confirmation of any connection between the two incidents.