Carrie Fisher dies at 60

- Carrie Fisher has died at the age of 60.

Her daughter's publicist confirmed the news Tuesday afternoon.

The actress who played Princess Leia in 'Star Wars' suffered a heart attack this past Friday on an airplane.

She was on a flight from London to LAX when she went into cardiac arrest.

Those on board the flight administered CPR. Once the plane landed, she was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.