WATCH: Worst red light runners in Florida in 2016 US and World News WATCH: Worst red light runners in Florida in 2016 A red light company has put together a compilation of the worst red light runners in the state of Florida in 2016 in hopes of urging people to be patient and heed red lights.

“Every day, in the United States, drivers running red lights cause an average of two fatalities and more than 340 injuries," says Liz Caracciolo, American Traffic Solutions Safety General Manager.

The video was compiled of red light runners and crashes from the cameras that operate in communities throughout the state.

The videos show cars running red lights, narrowly missing other cars or crashing into them, flipping, and even coming close to pedestrians and bicyclists.

ATS says the cameras are helping to make the roads safer, arguing red-light running deaths have gone down 20% in cities with cameras. Still drivers here are spilt.



"Good idea just because people drive too crazy around here quite frankly," said driver Kristen Savino.

"They screw you for 160 dollars. I've gotten three tickets," said Deena Bhend.



In September, the city of Tampa renewed its contract with ATS to keep the cameras through 2018. In contrast, cities like St. Pete, Temple Terrace and Gulfport have all nixed their programs. Some critics argue the cameras actually do little to reduce crashes.



But the future of red light cameras, even in cities that have held firm is still in question. Legal challenges have brought the issue up to the Florida Supreme Court. If the court takes up the issue, it could make a final ruling.

That's what Ticket Clinic attorney Jeff Reynolds has been pushing for. "The idea of the uniform traffic citation is to have a uniform application throughout the state, so we would like to have one ultimate ruling," Reynolds said back in July.



