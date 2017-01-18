Former president George H.W. Bush moved to ICU; wife Barbara also admitted to hospital

- Former President George H.W. Bush has been moved to the ICU at Houston Methodist Hospital after being admitted to the hospital. A statement released by the Office of George H.W. Bush says his hospitalization is to address an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia.

Wednesday afternoon, Mrs. Barbara Bush has also been admitted to the same hospital as a precaution after experiencing fatigue and coughing.

The statement says President Bush is stable and resting comfortably in the ICU, where he will remain for observation. Doctors performed a procedure that sedated the 92-year-old former president to protect and clear his airway.

Bush served as U.S. president from 1989 to 1993. He has a form of Parkinson's disease and uses a motorized scooter or a wheelchair for mobility.

He fell and broke a vertebra in July 15, 2015 at his summer home in Kennebunkport, Maine, but recovered well from that experience and even threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Houston Astros game at Minute Maid Park on April 12, 2016. He also spent a week at Houston Methodist in December 2014 after he had experienced shortness of breath.

Bush married Barbara Pierce in January 1945 and they had six children -- George, Robin (who died as a child), John (better known as Jeb), Neil, Marvin and Dorothy. The couple marked their 72nd wedding anniversary on Jan. 6.