<article>
<section id="story425967648" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="425967648" data-article-version="1.0">23 killed, 13 injured in attack on bar in southern Mexico</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 08:20AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/adc0e694-KSAZ-mexico-crime-scene_1566994815688_7621490_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/adc0e694-KSAZ-mexico-crime-scene_1566994815688_7621490_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/adc0e694-KSAZ-mexico-crime-scene_1566994815688_7621490_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/adc0e694-KSAZ-mexico-crime-scene_1566994815688_7621490_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425967648-425967623" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/adc0e694-KSAZ-mexico-crime-scene_1566994815688_7621490_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/adc0e694-KSAZ-mexico-crime-scene_1566994815688_7621490_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/adc0e694-KSAZ-mexico-crime-scene_1566994815688_7621490_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/adc0e694-KSAZ-mexico-crime-scene_1566994815688_7621490_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/adc0e694-KSAZ-mexico-crime-scene_1566994815688_7621490_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 08:20AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-425967648" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MEXICO CITY</strong> - An attack on a bar in Mexico's Gulf coast city of Coatzacoalcos killed 23 people and injured 13 late Tuesday.</p> <p>The attackers started a fire that ripped through the bar, killing eight women and 15 men. There was no immediate information on the condition of the injured.</p> <p>Photos of the scene showed tables and chairs jumbled around, apparently as people tried to flee.</p> <p>The state prosecutor's office in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz said the search was continuing for the attackers.</p> <p>Veracruz Gov. Cuitlahuac Garcia suggested that a gang dispute was involved in the attack.</p> <p>"In Veracruz, criminal gangs are no longer tolerated," Garcia wrote of the attack, adding police, the armed forces and newly formed National Guard are searching for the attackers.</p> <p>State police identified the establishment as the "Bar Caballo Blanco."</p> <p>The tatty bar is located in a storefront on a busy commercial street in Coatzacoalcos, a city whose main industry has long been oil and oil refining.</p> <p>The fire may have been started with gasoline bombs.</p> <p>It came almost eight years to the day after a fire at a casino in the northern city of Monterrey killed 52 people. design. ( Marriott International )" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Marriott banning tiny shampoo bottles by 2020</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 08:22AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It could be lights out for tiny toiletries.</p><p>Marriott International , the world's largest hotel chain, said Wednesday it will eliminate small plastic bottles of shampoo, conditioner and bath gel from its hotel rooms worldwide by December 2020. They'll be replaced with larger bottles or wall-mounted dispensers, depending on the hotel.</p><p>The move follows a similar announcement last month by IHG, which owns Holiday Inn, Kimpton and other brands. IHG said it will eliminate about 200 million tiny bottles each year by 2021. Last year, Walt Disney Co. said it would replace small plastic shampoo bottles at its resorts and on its cruise ships. Many smaller companies, like the five Soneva Resorts in Thailand and the Maldives, have also ditched plastic bottles.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/movie-being-made-on-flamin-hot-cheetos-creation-seriously" title="Movie to be made on Flamin' Hot Cheetos creation - seriously" data-articleId="425919950" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/Flamin%20hot%20cheetos_1566956577234.jpg_7621164_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/Flamin%20hot%20cheetos_1566956577234.jpg_7621164_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/Flamin%20hot%20cheetos_1566956577234.jpg_7621164_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/Flamin%20hot%20cheetos_1566956577234.jpg_7621164_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/Flamin%20hot%20cheetos_1566956577234.jpg_7621164_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Movie to be made on Flamin' Hot Cheetos creation - seriously</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 09:43PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 09:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The story of Flamin' Hot Cheetos and the man who created them is coming to the big screen. </p><p>Actress Eva Longoria is set to direct a movie based on the rags-to-riches life of RIchard Montañez for FOX Searchlight called "Flamin' Hot" according to FOX News. </p><p>Robert Montañez, the person responsible for the chip, was a Mexican-born janitor working at the Frito-Lay’s Rancho Cucamonga plant in 1976. His creation became Frito-Lay's highest selling snack. He was later promoted and is now the executive vice-president of multicultural sales at PepsiCo.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-and-world-news/contigo-recalls-57m-kids-cleanable-water-bottles-due-to-possible-choking-hazard" title="Contigo recalls 5.7M Kids Cleanable Water Bottles due to possible choking hazard" data-articleId="425839678" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/Contigo_recalls_5_7M_kids__water_bottles_0_7620121_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/Contigo_recalls_5_7M_kids__water_bottles_0_7620121_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/Contigo_recalls_5_7M_kids__water_bottles_0_7620121_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/Contigo_recalls_5_7M_kids__water_bottles_0_7620121_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/Contigo_recalls_5_7M_kids__water_bottles_0_7620121_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Contigo has recalled 5.7 million Kids Cleanable Water Bottles in the U.S. over a piece of silicone detaching and possibly becoming a choking hazard." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Contigo recalls 5.7M Kids Cleanable Water Bottles due to possible choking hazard</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 02:15PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 02:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Contigo is recalling 5.7 million children’s water bottles in the U.S. because a clear silicone spout can detach and become a choking hazard.</p><p>The recall, which was issued Tuesday, is for the Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles. The voluntary recall was issued for 5.7 million bottles sold in the U.S., 157,000 in Canada and 28,000 in Mexico. <p><strong class='dateline'>MEXICO CITY</strong> - An attack on a bar in Mexico's Gulf coast city of Coatzacoalcos killed 23 people and injured 13 late Tuesday.</p>
<p>The attackers started a fire that ripped through the bar, killing eight women and 15 men. There was no immediate information on the condition of the injured.</p>
<p>Photos of the scene showed tables and chairs jumbled around, apparently as people tried to flee.</p>
<p>The state prosecutor's office in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz said the search was continuing for the attackers.</p>
<p>Veracruz Gov. Cuitlahuac Garcia suggested that a gang dispute was involved in the attack.</p>
<p>"In Veracruz, criminal gangs are no longer tolerated," Garcia wrote of the attack, adding police, the armed forces and newly formed National Guard are searching for the attackers.</p>
<p>State police identified the establishment as the "Bar Caballo Blanco."</p>
<p>The tatty bar is located in a storefront on a busy commercial street in Coatzacoalcos, a city whose main industry has long been oil and oil refining.</p>
<p>The fire may have been started with gasoline bombs.</p>
<p>It came almost eight years to the day after a fire at a casino in the northern city of Monterrey killed 52 people. The Zetas drug cartel staged that 2011 attack to enforce demands for protection payments.</p>
<p>The Zetas, now splintered, have also been active in Coatzacoalcos.</p>
<p>The attack, along with the killing of 19 people in the western city of Uruapan earlier this month, is likely to renew fears that the violence of the 2006-2012 drug war has returned.</p>
</section>
</article> (Photo by Fishman/ullstein bild via Getty Images)" title="BielefeldDoesntExist_Banner_Getty_1566929181892-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>German city offering $1.1 million if you can prove it doesn't exist</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/rare-sighting-of-black-bear-eating-condor-in-big-sur"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/27/6%20TX%20401%20big%20sur%20bear_00.00.03.07_1566919566027.png_7619551_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The Ventana Wildlife Society’s “Condor Cam” captured a black bear feeding at the condor sanctuary in Big Sur." title="6 TX 401 big sur bear_00.00.03.07_1566919566027.png-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rare sighting of black bear eating condor in Big Sur</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-new-mexico-man-stole-22-boxes-of-ice-cream-bars"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/26/dairy%20queen%20thief_1566859231891.jpg_7618121_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Pul Trujillo was arrested after he was identified stealing 22 boxes of Dairy Queen ice cream bars. id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/decide-the-fries-hopcat-rolling-out-3-new-fry-flavors" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/wjbk-hopcat-fry-contest-082819_1566996672269_7621834_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/wjbk-hopcat-fry-contest-082819_1566996672269_7621834_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/wjbk-hopcat-fry-contest-082819_1566996672269_7621834_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/wjbk-hopcat-fry-contest-082819_1566996672269_7621834_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/wjbk-hopcat-fry-contest-082819_1566996672269_7621834_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Decide the Fries: HopCat rolling out 3 new fry flavors</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/blind-man-robbed-who-sets-up-shop-outside-walgreens-in-royal-oak" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/wjbk-walgreens%20royal%20oak-082819_1566993512509.jpg_7621714_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/wjbk-walgreens%20royal%20oak-082819_1566993512509.jpg_7621714_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/wjbk-walgreens%20royal%20oak-082819_1566993512509.jpg_7621714_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/wjbk-walgreens%20royal%20oak-082819_1566993512509.jpg_7621714_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/wjbk-walgreens%20royal%20oak-082819_1566993512509.jpg_7621714_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Blind man robbed who sets up shop outside Walgreens in Royal Oak</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/detroit-police-officer-injured-in-crash-with-murder-suspect-will-recover" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/dpd%20officer%20chase%20crash1_1566964178368.jpg_7621509_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/dpd%20officer%20chase%20crash1_1566964178368.jpg_7621509_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/dpd%20officer%20chase%20crash1_1566964178368.jpg_7621509_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/dpd%20officer%20chase%20crash1_1566964178368.jpg_7621509_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/dpd%20officer%20chase%20crash1_1566964178368.jpg_7621509_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Detroit police officer injured in crash with murder suspect will recover</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/new-opioid-rehab-center-plans-has-westland-residents-on-edge" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/New_opioid_rehab_center_plans_has_Westla_0_7621095_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/New_opioid_rehab_center_plans_has_Westla_0_7621095_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/New_opioid_rehab_center_plans_has_Westla_0_7621095_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/New_opioid_rehab_center_plans_has_Westla_0_7621095_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/New_opioid_rehab_center_plans_has_Westla_0_7621095_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New opioid rehab center plans has Westland residents on edge</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/young-woman-whose-brother-died-in-house-fire-now-loses-mom-to-heart-attack" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/EB76ABEBAA3E463288F4C7F000FF0828_1566959153248_7621225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/EB76ABEBAA3E463288F4C7F000FF0828_1566959153248_7621225_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/EB76ABEBAA3E463288F4C7F000FF0828_1566959153248_7621225_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/EB76ABEBAA3E463288F4C7F000FF0828_1566959153248_7621225_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/EB76ABEBAA3E463288F4C7F000FF0828_1566959153248_7621225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Young woman whose brother died in house fire, now loses mom to heart attack</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless More US and World News Stories Marriott banning tiny shampoo bottles by 2020
Posted Aug 28 2019 08:22AM EDT

It could be lights out for tiny toiletries.

Marriott International, the world's largest hotel chain, said Wednesday it will eliminate small plastic bottles of shampoo, conditioner and bath gel from its hotel rooms worldwide by December 2020. They'll be replaced with larger bottles or wall-mounted dispensers, depending on the hotel.

The move follows a similar announcement last month by IHG, which owns Holiday Inn, Kimpton and other brands. IHG said it will eliminate about 200 million tiny bottles each year by 2021. Last year, Walt Disney Co. said it would replace small plastic shampoo bottles at its resorts and on its cruise ships. Many smaller companies, like the five Soneva Resorts in Thailand and the Maldives, have also ditched plastic bottles. Movie to be made on Flamin' Hot Cheetos creation - seriously
Posted Aug 27 2019 09:43PM EDT
Updated Aug 27 2019 09:55PM EDT

The story of Flamin' Hot Cheetos and the man who created them is coming to the big screen.

Actress Eva Longoria is set to direct a movie based on the rags-to-riches life of RIchard Montañez for FOX Searchlight called "Flamin' Hot" according to FOX News.

Robert Montañez, the person responsible for the chip, was a Mexican-born janitor working at the Frito-Lay's Rancho Cucamonga plant in 1976. His creation became Frito-Lay's highest selling snack. He was later promoted and is now the executive vice-president of multicultural sales at PepsiCo. Contigo recalls 5.7M Kids Cleanable Water Bottles due to possible choking hazard
By Gabrielle Moreira
Posted Aug 27 2019 02:15PM EDT
Updated Aug 27 2019 02:24PM EDT

Contigo is recalling 5.7 million children's water bottles in the U.S. because a clear silicone spout can detach and become a choking hazard.

The recall, which was issued Tuesday, is for the Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles. The voluntary recall was issued for 5.7 million bottles sold in the U.S., 157,000 in Canada and 28,000 in Mexico. All of the affected water bottles were sold between April 2018 and June 2019.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Contigo received 149 reports of the spout detaching and 18 of those involved the spout being found in a child's mouth. href="https://www.facebook.com/WJBKFox2Detroit"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX2News"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="wjbkwebteam@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox2detroit/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOX2Detroit/"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 2 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-2-detroit/id364726223" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.droid.foxwjbk" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 2 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-2-weather/id598952153" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wjbk.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/about">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/jobs-at-fox-2-detroit">FOX 2 Jobs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy </a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/terms-of-service1">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wjbk">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a © Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 