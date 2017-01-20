Trump supporters'Diamond and Silk,' in DC for inauguration

- FOX 5’s Ronica Cleary caught up with Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson - better known as African-American internet personalities - and vocal Trump supporters - Diamond and Silk.

"I feel liberated. I feel amazing and I just feel excited," Richardson told Cleary as she walked with them to an inauguration viewing area in downtown D.C.

"It's amazing. It's going to be an amazing day," Hardaway added.

The sisters told Cleary that they were thrilled about having Trump - a political outsider - in control of the country.

"People need to also remember this is the United States, not the divided states. It's time for us to unite as one race - and that's the human race," Richardson said.

Hardaway and Richardson host a popular video YouTube blog and say they are both former Democrats. While not affiliated with the Trump campaign, both have been very vocal supporters.

"I don't understand why they're boycotting," Hardaway said about plans by Democratic lawmakers to skip the swearing-in ceremony. "You know, Obama was in office for eight years, so the things that they're boycotting - why didn't they boycott him."

"I think the left is embarrassed - because they lost," she added.

ONLINE: https://www.facebook.com/DiamondandSilk/