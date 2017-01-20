Inauguration Day 2017

- Donald Trump, the real estate tycoon who bucked convention and upended American politics, will be sworn in Friday as the 45th president of the United States.

The reality television star's campaign energized voters angry with Washington politics. His win will put Republicans in control of the White House for the first time in eight years.

Slogans like 'Make America Great Again' and 'Drain The Swamp' were used throughout the campaign by supporters. But in a display of how divided the campaign and election results have left the country, dozens of Democratic lawmakers plan to boycott his swearing-in ceremony.

There is a heavy law enforcement presence in downtown D.C. with some businesses taking extra security measures ahead of anticipated crowds.On Thursday, demonstrators gathered outside the National Press Club in Washington D.C. to protest the DeploraBall party.

The Trumps began the day with a prayer service at St. John's Episcopal Church before their motorcade took them to the White House

In keeping with the tradition of a peaceful transfer of power, the Trumps and the Obamas traveled together to the Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for noon.

Trump is said to have personally worked on his inaugural address, which will be a brief, 20-minute speech, expected to focus on his vision for the country.

During the campaign and in the weeks since the election, Trump has pledged to repeal Obama's signature health care law, reshape national security policies, and build a wall along the America’s border with Mexico. But he's offered few details of how he plans to accomplish his agenda, often sending contradictory signals.

Trump arrived in D.C. on Thursday with his family and incoming vice president, Mike Pence. He laid a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery before joining supporters for an evening concert at the Lincoln Memorial.

"It's a movement like we've never seen anywhere in the world," the president-elect declared at the celebratory concert. "You're not forgotten any more. You're not forgotten any more." he said to his supporters. The concert featured headliners including country star Toby Keith, soul's Sam Moore and rockers 3 Doors Down.

With rain likely during the inauguration ceremony, the National Park Service announced that it was easing its "no umbrella" policy for, allowing collapsible "totes" style umbrellas along the parade route and on the National Mall.

Trump joke with campaign donors Thursday night about the rainy forecast, saying, "That's OK, because people will realize it's my real hair."

"Might be a mess, but they're going to see that it's my real hair," he said.

All of the living American presidents were scheduled to attend the swearing-in ceremony, except for 92-year-old George H.W. Bush, who was hospitalized this week with pneumonia. His wife, Barbara, was also admitted to the hospital after falling ill. Trump tweeted his well-wishes to the Bushes, saying he was "looking forward to a speedy recovery."

Hillary Clinton, Trump's vanquished campaign rival, also planned to join dignitaries at Capitol Hill.

Following the swearing in ceremony Trump will lunch with lawmakers and parade down Pennsylvania Avenue - passing his newly opened Washington hotel.

The Obama family plans to leave town after the inauguration for a vacation in Palm Springs, California. They will return andwill continue to live in Washington, D.C. in the Kalorama neighborhood. Obama has planned to address staff members at Joint Base Andrews before leaving.

Timeline of Friday's events as Donald Trump is inaugurated president of the United States:

BEFORE THE CEREMONY

- 8:30 a.m.: Donald and Melania Trump attend service at St. John's Church

- 9:40 a.m.: President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcome the Trumps to the White House

- 9:45 a.m.: Obamas host a coffee and tea reception for the Trumps.

- 10:30 a.m.: Trumps, Obamas leave White House for U.S. Capitol

AT THE CAPITOL

- 11:16 a.m.: Sen. Roy Blunt, Inaugural Committee chairman, delivers opening remarks

- 11:21 a.m.: Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, Rev. Dr. Samuel Rodriguez and Pastor Paula White-Cain deliver invocations

- 11:30 a.m.: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer delivers remarks

- 11:35 a.m.: Vice Presidential oath is administered by Associate Justice Clarence Thomas

- 11:47 a.m.: Presidential oath is administered by Chief Justice John Roberts

- 11:51 a.m.: President Donald Trump delivers inaugural address

- 12:12 p.m.: Rabbi Marvin Hier, Rev. Franklin Graham and Bishop Wayne T. Jackson deliver benedictions

- 12:18 p.m.: Jackie Evancho performs the National Anthem

AFTER THE CEREMONY

- 12:30 p.m.: Obama departs by helicopter from East Front

- 12:54 p.m.: President's Room signing ceremony

- 1:08 p.m.: Luncheon

- 2:35 p.m.: Review of the troops

- 3 p.m.: Parade from the Capitol to the White House

- 7 p.m.: Inaugural balls get underway

The Associated Press contributed to this report.