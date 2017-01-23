Chelsea Clinton defends Barron Trump

- Former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton has a message for people attacking President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron.

The 10-year-old has been the subject of ridicule on social media throughout the campaign season and during inaugural events.

Some say he seems disinterested, and others, including comedian Rosie O'Donnell, have even suggested he may be autistic.

In November, she tweeted a link to a YouTube video created by someone else that compiled a series of behaviors of Barron, suggesting he may be autistic. The YouTube video has since been deleted and O'Donnell has reportedly apologized for the tweet.

Friday morning during President Trump's inauguration, an SNL writer also took to social media to make a comment about Barron, saying he will be the country's "first homeschool shooter." The tweet has been removed and the writer's Twitter account also appears to have been deleted.

Clinton posted to Facebook Sunday the following message:

"Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid. Standing up for every kid also means opposing POTUS policies that hurt kids."

Comments on the post mostly applaud Clinton, who is a married mother of two young children, for taking stand in the young Trump's defense.