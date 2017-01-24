Sportscaster Erin Andrews wins again, this time against cancer

- FOX sportscaster and Dancing With The Stars host Erin Andrews had another fight on her hands. This time, it wasn’t in a courtroom, but against cervical cancer.

She told website MMQB.com she had a routine checkup last June. Then, after follow-ups, she was diagnosed in September.

In October, Andrews went through with surgery. Five days later, she was standing while working a whole football game, against doctors’ orders.

Another procedure in early November confirmed her cancer was gone.

Andrews became well-known when she sued two hotel companies after a stalker posted secretly-recorded nude video of her on the Internet. They were found partially to blame and a jury awarded her $55 million, but she later settled.

Up next, Andrews will cover Super Bowl LI for FOX Sports -- the Atlanta Falcons vs. New England Patriots -- on Feb. 5.