Trump expected to order US-Mexico wall construction

- President Donald Trump is expected to announce Wednesday for the famous wall along the Mexican border that was one of his key campaign promises.

Trump tweeted out last night that Wednesday would be a "big day for national security."

The president is expected to meet with the Department of Homeland security to sign the executive order to jumpstart construction on the wall.

Multiple media reports also suggest he may outline other regulations to curb illegal immigration, such as targeting so-called sanctuary cities.

Officials say Trump also is reviewing proposals that would restrict the flow of refugees to the United States.

