Sperm stolen from sperm bank by ex, Texas man claims in lawsuit

A Texas man has already won a lawsuit against a sperm bank for wrongfully giving his ex-girlfriend his sperm so she could get pregnant. Now, he's suing his ex for the same thing.

Layne Hardin is suing his ex, Katherine LeBlanc, for visiting the sperm bank, obtaining his sperm, and then using it to get pregnant.

LeBlanc walked into the bank and had a contract that stated she was the rightful owner. However, Hardin's attorney argued that the bank violated the contract by fulfilling her request.

His attorney says the reproductive industry - including banks and In Vitro Fertility (IVF) - is 'virutally unregulated'.

Hardin has already sued the bank and won in 2015. He was awarded almost $1 million in that lawsuit. It was later overturned by a judge who said it was a wrongful pregnancy case so he shouldn't receive money for mental anguish.

LeBlanc's attorneys argued that if the plaintiffs are awarded money, it could send a negative message to the child that there was a cash value on the child's life.

A ruling is expected from the appeals court but it's not known when that will happen.