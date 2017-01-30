Trump fires acting Attorney General Sally Yates, appoints Dana Boente

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump has fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates and named Dana Boente to take over.

The decision comes after she announced she would not defend his controversial immigration order.

Boente, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, to serve in her place.



The White House press office says in a statement Monday that Yates "has betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States."



The statement calls Yates an Obama administration appointee "who is weak on borders and very weak on illegal immigration."



Trump's order from Friday temporarily suspends the U.S. refugee program and bars immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries.

Trump has picked Sen. Jeff Sessions to lead the Justice Department, but he has yet to be confirmed by the Senate.

Her directive was to be temporary, given that Sen. Jeff Sessions, Trump's pick for attorney general, will likely move to uphold the president's policy.

"I am responsible for ensuring that the positions we take in court remain consistent with this institution's solemn obligation to always seek justice and stand for what is right," Yates wrote in a letter announcing her position. "At present, I am not convinced that the defense of the Executive Order is consistent with these responsibilities nor am I convinced that the Executive Order is lawful."

Trump lashed out at Democrats after the acting attorney general announced she would not defend his controversial immigration order.



Trump in a tweet accuses Democrats of "delaying my cabinet picks for purely political reasons." He says, "They have nothing going but to obstruct. Now have an Obama A.G."