More Game Day Food Ideas with Chef Bobby

After weeks of hype, the big game is finally here.

And there's no substitute for good food when it comes to putting on a Super Sunday party. Chef Bobby Nahra from Lakeland Banquet and Event Centre visited the Fox2 News Studios Sudnay morning to showcase some of his new and favorite game day recipes.

He started out with a unique spin on chicken and waffles with coconut French toast and coney cups. Watch the video above to see how he makes espresso Korean BBQ/wing sauce and an espresso martini, and follow these recipes below.

Chef Bobby’s Cruz 1879 Espresso Korean BBQ / Wing Sauce

Ingredients (yields six cups)

· 1 Cup Cruz 1879 espresso sauce

· 4cups Heinz Ketchup

· 1cup St Julian’s red wine Vinegar

· ½ cup Magge

· 3 cups Dark Brown Sugar, firmly packed

}· 2 Red onion peeled and chopped, about 1 cup

· 4 garlic, peeled and crushed

· 8 tablespoons dark molasses

· 8 tablespoons hot dry mustard, mixed with 1 tablespoon water

· 8 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

· 8 tablespoons cumin, ground

· 8 tablespoons chili powder

· tablespoons of Sriracha Optional

· 2 tablespoons of fresh grated Ginger root Optional

Instructions

Combine all ingredients in a saucepan and simmer over low heat for 20 minutes. Cool, then puree in a blender or food processor until smooth. This can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks in a covered container. This BBQ sauce is also amazing over Chicken Wings, Pork chops, Beef or Pork ribs.

Chef Bobby's Zim's Espresso Martini

Ingredients

2oz. Zim's 59 Vodka

1oz. Cream half and half

3oz. Cold espresso

Instructions

Combine ingredients in Large Martini shaker with ice. Shake for one minute. Rim Martini Glass with melted white and dark chocolate. Pour your drink into martini glass.

