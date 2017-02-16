Girl who was subject of Amber Alert charged in murder of mom US and World News Girl who was subject of Amber Alert charged in murder of mom A 15-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert on Monday is now in custody and charged as a juvenile in the killing of her mother.

Chastinea Reeves was the subject of that Amber Alert on Monday when police found her mother dead in their Gary home. They feared that Reeves may have been in grave danger.

Reeves had shown up at a neighbor's house with her 4-year-old sister. She was hysterical and saying that something bad had happened to their mother. But when the neighbor went to call police, Reeves took off out the back door and disappeared.

A source says the Amber Alert was not a ruse to catch Reeves.

On Thursday, the Lake County prosecutor said he wants to try Reeves as an adult for the murder of her mother, 34-year-old Jamie Garnett, but that there is a process to that.

The Lake Country prosecutor said he is not permitted to talk about the details of the murder case because juvenile cases are secret, so he could not say how Jaimie Garnett was killed. But he said the information will come out at a hearing on April 12th when they will formally ask a judge to try Reeves as an adult.

Reeves remains in custody at the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center in Crown Point.