- Police are searching for a man they say tried to kidnap several young children over the weekend in Belmont, NC.

The incident happened about 6 p.m. Friday on River Loop Road in Belmont, NC, according to Gaston County Police. Officers said there were several young children between 6 and 7-year-old playing near the roadway when they were approached by a man who was watching them from his vehicle.

The children reported that the man "winked" at them and then stated, "I am going to take you," police said.

The children ran to their home and told an adult what had happened.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s with white hair and a white beard and wearing a black T-shirt. The vehicle he was driving is described as an older, green Buick Century with a faded hoof and trunk. The vehicle was also missing hubcaps and possibly had a South Carolina license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gaston County Police at 704-866-3320.