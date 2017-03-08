Police: Home invaders push 9-day-old baby off bed, onto floor US and World News Police: Home invaders push 8-day-old baby off bed, onto floor A baby –- only nine days old –- is in stable condition after his mother was attacked and robbed by home invaders overnight, and he was thrown to the ground.

- A baby –- only nine days old –- is in stable condition after his mother was attacked and robbed by home invaders overnight, and he was thrown to the ground.

Police say it happened at about 12:20am Wednesday in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood.

The new mom was sleeping upstairs in the 4500 block of N. 18th Street, cradling her newborn, when three men kicked in the front door.

FOX 29's Lauren Johnson reports they got her out of bed and pointed guns in her face, demanding money and threatening to kill her.

The mother, 22, begged them not to hurt the baby but police said one of them grabbed the baby from her arms and threw him to the ground.

The baby is now listed in stable condition.

They made the young mother leave the baby in the room, forcing her and two 17-year-old girls who were visiting into the basement. None of them were hurt.

Then, the robbers ransacked the place. They got away with $3,500 and the two girls' cell phones.

Surveillance video found four suspects but the victim said only three were inside. Police said they think the fourth stayed outside as the lookout.

They all ran away and were described as wearing all black clothing, black masks and black gloves. Also, they were armed with handguns.