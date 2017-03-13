VIDEO: Man shot, killed after threatening police with knife, gasoline US and World News VIDEO: Man shot, killed after threatening police with knife, gasoline A man flushed out of a van by firefighter hoses was shot to death by at least one Orange police officer, authorities said today.

The incident began with an attempted traffic stop for a vehicle code violation at about 11:15 p.m. Sunday, said Orange police Sgt. Rob Thorsen. The driver of a white GMC van first failed to yield, then parked at Katella Avenue

and Glassell Street, according to Orange police.

The man, who is believed to have been in his 30s, could be seen inside the van producing a gas can and lighter, Thorsen said.

News video shows police breaking a window and spraying water from a fire hose into the van.

When the man exited a driver's side window, he reached behind his back, pulled a knife and there was an officer-involved shooting, Thorsen said, adding that the man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

