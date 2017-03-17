Wisconsin woman accused of trying to poison boss US and World News Wisconsin woman accused of trying to poison boss A Wisconsin woman appears in court accused of trying to poison her boss.

- A Wisconsin woman appears in court accused of trying to poison her boss.

The alleged victim is Diabetic and started noticing -- dangerous spikes in his blood pressure. Then one day he found something floating in his coffee mug.



Video from a surveillance camera led police to 56-year-old Karen Zenner. And eventually she admitted she had been placing a mixture of water, caffeine pills, and eye drop solution in the man's coffee for three straight weeks.

Zenner says she wasn't trying to kill the man. She just wanted to make him sick, hoping he would forget about a $2,000 loan he'd given her.



If convicted she could face more than three years in prison.