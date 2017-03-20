Police: Woman arrested for hitting dog with frying pan

- A Calhoun woman has been arrested after a video was posted online of her hitting a dog with a frying pan, according to the Gordon County Sheriff's Office.

A sheriff's deputy responded to an animal cruelty report on March 11th, just after noon. The complainant, Vera Fowler, told authorities she was notified of a video online showing that her daughter, Alyssa Duval, hit a dog with a frying pan.

Duval was charged with a misdemeanor account of cruelty to animals, according to police. Fowler was not home at the time of the incident, but a witness was, according to the deputy's report.

According to police, the witness told the deputy that Duval did hit the dog with a frying pan after it urinated on the floor and bit Duval. The deputy observed the dog and found no visible injuries.

Authorities have obtained a copy of video, which is going viral online, and took photos of the dog as evidence in the case.