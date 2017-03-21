Baby born with four legs, two spines survives complex surgery in Illinois

A 10-month-old baby who was born with four legs and two spines in Africa has survived a complex surgery in Illinois and is expected to live a normal life.

Dominique was born with a parasitic conjoined twin. It's a rare situation in which one twin stops developing in utero and becomes part of the other fully developed twin.

In Dominique's case, the bottom half of her twin's body stuck out from the base of her neck and back, leaving her with two extra legs near her shoulders. She was also born with a second spine.

The charity Children's Medical Mission West in Ohio helped bring the girl to the states for specialized medical care and to have the extra limbs and spine removed. Five surgeons and 45 clinicians were involved in Dominique's surgery and care and she's expected to make a full recovery and live a normal life.

Dominique will continue her recovery with her foster family in the Chicago area before she returns to her parents and siblings in Africa.