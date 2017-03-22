British Parliament locked down, police officer stabbed

British Parliament has been placed on lock-down after police shot an assailant, according to a British lawmaker addressing Parliament.

An eyewitness tells Sky News that a man carrying a knife approached police outside the Palace of Westminster and the officer opened fire. The alleged assailant is being treated by emergency personnel.

The Associated Press reports that a police officer was stabbed during the incident. Police say they're treating the Westminster attack "as terrorist incident until we know otherwise".

WATCH LIVE STREAM, COURTESY OF SKY NEWS:

There are other reports of another incident on Westminster Bridge where a driver is reported to have run down multiple people on the bridge. London Police confirmed there was an incident but no other information was available.

According to Sky News, a motorcade presumably carrying British Prime Minister Teresa May was seen speeding out of the area.

The Commons' speaker suspended the session as police responded to an incident.

Journalists at the Parliament building said they were told to stay in their offices.

The Press Association news agency reported that two people were seen lying within the grounds of Parliament.

Police had no immediate confirmation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.