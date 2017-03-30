VIDEO: Suspects in home invasion terrorize woman hiding in bathroom US and World News VIDEO: Suspects in home invasion terrorize woman hiding in bathroom Authorities in Washington state are on the hunt for two men who terrorized a woman during a violent home invasion.

The Wednesday morning robbery was captured by the homeowner's security camera in the bedroom. It shows the men kicking down a bathroom door where the woman was hiding.

One of the men in the video asks "where's it at?" - seemingly referring to jewelry - and then tells the woman they won't hurt her.

The woman can be heard screaming in terror, saying "leave me alone."

Police say the men ripped jewelry off of the woman's body, assaulted her, then ransacked the bedroom and took more valuables.

