2 adults dead, 2 children critically injured in San Bernadino murder-suicide

- Four people were shot Monday in an apparent murder-suicide inside an elementary school classroom in San Bernardino, including a teacher and two students, police and school officials said.

San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said on Twitter that two adults were found deceased in a classroom, and that at least two students have been taken to a hospital. Authorities believe the suspect is down and there's no further threat at this time.

During a press conference, police officials said the two students were in critical condition at a nearby hospital. The two adults who died have not been identified.

The shooting happened at the North Park School. Students gathered on a field near a line of school buses and other vehicles, including fire trucks. The scene was not chaotic, but police stood nearby.

Two students were airlifted to a hospital after what was believed to be a domestic dispute, San Bernardino City Unified School District spokeswoman Maria Garcia told news station KNBC-TV. Their conditions were not immediately known, police said.

"We believe the teacher knew who the shooter was," Garcia said.

The school has about 600 students from kindergarten through sixth grades.

All other students appear to be safe and they are being taken to a local college campus.

The city of 216,000 was the site of the December 2015 terror attack that killed 14 people and wounded 22 others at a meeting of San Bernardino County employees. Husband-and-wife shooters Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik were killed in a gunbattle with authorities later that day.

The city is known for its high rates of violent crime, especially homicides, and has struggled to emerge from bankruptcy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report