Comedian Charlie Murphy dies at 57 after battle with leukemia, TMZ reports

Comedian Charlie Murphy has died at the age of 57 after his battle with leukemia, according to TMZ.

The outlet reports his managed says Charlie died Wednesday morning while undergoing chemotherapy at at New York City hospital.

The older brother of Eddie Murphy, Charlie co-wrote some of his brother's movies including "Vampire in Brooklyn" and "Norbit."

Perhaps most famously, he co-starred on "Chapelle's Show" in several of Dave's most well-known segments.

His wife Tisha Taylor Murphy died from cervical cancer in 2009.

Charlie had two children with Tisha, as well as another child from a former relationship.