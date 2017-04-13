US drops largest non-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan after Green Beret killed

The U.S. military dropped the largest non-nuclear bomb in eastern Afghanistan on Thursday.

Adam Stump, a Pentagon spokesman, says it was the first-ever combat use of the bomb, known as the GBU-43, which he said contains 11 tons of explosives. The Air Force calls it the Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb. Based on the acronym, it has been nicknamed the "Mother Of All Bombs."

Stump says the bomb was dropped on a cave complex believed to be used by IS fighters in the Achin district of Nangarhar province, very close to the border with Pakistan.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer elaborated on the bomb at his daily press briefing Thursday afternoon. He says the bomb targeted a system of tunnels and caves that ISIS fighters use to move around freely, making it easier for them to target US military advisors. FOX News is reporting the bombing happened just a few days after a Green Beret was killed fighting ISIS.

Spicer says the US takes the fight against ISIS very seriously.

"We must deny them operational space - which we did," he said. He added that all necessary precautions were taken to prevent civilian casualties.

It's not known yet if there are any casualties. The bomb was detonated around 7 p.m. local Afghanistan time.

After Spicer made his initial comments about the bomb at the beginning of his briefing, he wouldn't answer any further questions. He referred all journalist's questions to the Department of Defense.

