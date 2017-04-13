Texas twins born two weeks apart

A pair of twins who were born two weeks apart are almost on their way home.

Everything was normal for Latroya Woolridge through the first few months of her pregnancy. In January, tha tall changed. She said she began to feel pain and managed to drive herself to the hospital, despite treacherous weather.

She was just 24 weeks along with thw twins when she pulled into the hospital. Little Amara was delivered safely, but she weighed just 1 lb, 3 ounces.

"When I saw her feet kicking, that was just the best moment, but at the same time I was afraid about what would happen next because she was so tiny," Latroya said.

Then she had to weight for Arthur. Two weeks later, he made his debut at 2 lbs, 2 ounces.

"At 24 weeks delivery is more than four months early and really right at the borderline where babies survive," Dr. David Weisoly said.

Today, they're almost ready to be released. Almost.

They still have tubes and tests and a lot growing to do but they're on track to head home in a few weeks.