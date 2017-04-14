Delta OKs offers of up to $9,950 to flyers who give up seats

Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.

In an internal memo obtained by The Associated Press, Delta says gate agents can offer up to $2,000 in compensation, up from a previous maximum of $800, and supervisors can offer up to $9,950, up from $1,350.

Delta's move comes as United Airlines struggles to recover from images of a passenger's forced removal from a sold-out flight.

Man dragged off 'overbooked' United flight to make room for airline employees to fly

Dr. David Dao was removed from a United flight on Sunday after he refused to give up his seat on the full flight from Chicago to Louisville. Passenger Audra D. Bridges posted the video on Facebook earlier this week. By Wednesday, the video had been deleted from Facebook. It showed the guards grabbing then dragging the passenger down the aisle. Screaming is heard and other passengers say "Oh my God" and "Look at what you did to him."

At attorney for the man said that he suffered a concussion and lost two teeth during the ordeal that was caught on video.

United said airline representatives chose four passengers at random when no volunteers agreed to leave the overbooked flight. They requested law enforcement assistance when one of them refused to leave.

Bridges says United asked for four passengers to relinquish their seats for airline employees on stand-by.

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz has said he was "ashamed" when he saw the video and that the airline is reviewing its policies. Munoz says law enforcement won't be involved in removing passengers in the future.

The video of Dao being dragged by an officer off the flight shined an unwanted spotlight on the little-known police force that guards Chicago's two main airports and could threaten the agency's future.