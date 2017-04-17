Military helicopter with 3 crew members inside crashes in Leonardtown, Md.

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Apr 17 2017 01:54PM EDT

Updated:Apr 17 2017 02:52PM EDT

LEONARDTOWN, Md. -

A military helicopter with three crew members inside has crashed in Leonardtown, Maryland near the Breton Bay Golf & Country Club on Society Hill Road.

The Fort Belvoir UH-60 black Hawk helicopter endured a hard landing Monday around 1:50 p.m., according to officials.

One crew member on the helicopter was medivaced, but the condition of the other two members is unknown at this time.

 

Witness said they saw a military helicopter go down.

Less than two weeks ago, a fighter jet crashed into a wooded area in Prince George’s Count in Maryland.

Stay with Fox 5 DC as we continue to gather information on this breaking news.


