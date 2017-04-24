Man shoots boss, commits suicide inside Dallas office building

- A man shot his female boss and then turned the gun on himself inside a Dallas office tower Monday morning.

Dallas police said officers were called to the building in the 8300 block of the LBJ Freeway around 10:45 a.m. for a report of an active shooting.

Officers had to use a shotgun to get through a glass door in the office where the shooting happened. Inside they found a man and a woman dead.

Police believe the man shot the woman, who was his supervisor. Then he shot himself.

SWAT officers spent about two hours going through the building before it was declared safe just before 1 p.m.

Footage from SKY4 showed employees being evacuated from the building along the eastbound LBJ service road near the High Five in Dallas.

A woman who works inside told FOX 4’s Dionne Anglin that she was on the phone with a customer when she heard gunshots.

“At the same time the shots happened my boss directed everybody to get in the corner and get down low,” she said. “People started screaming. SWAT came in and told everybody to get out. They had guns pointed. Everybody had to come out of our office with our hands up and come down 10 flights of stairs.”

Police have not yet released the names of the deceased or the business that they worked for.

One officer suffered minor injuries because of the broken glass door.