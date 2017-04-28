Jimmy Johns employee remains calm during terrifying robbery US and World News Jimmy Johns employee remains calm during terrifying robbery A Jimmy Johns employee who got robbed in Kansas City, Missouri, displayed extreme calm and poise while the gunman put a gun to his head during the terrifying ordeal.

Police say the Jimmy Johns restaurant was robbed around 9:15 p.m. on April 26.

Disturbing, and very clear surveillance video shows the suspect, wearing a baby blue sweatshirt and black hat, placing an order, and then pointing a gun at the cashier and demanding money.

The cashier, seemingly unmoved by the terrifying experience, simply takes his gloves off, takes the money out of the register and hands it to the suspect, without any change in his demeanor whatsoever. The suspect is also seen pointing a gun at another employee who is out of camera view.

The suspect took the money and left the store and police said Friday he has been arrested.