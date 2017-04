Ford Field plans a strolling food and wine event to raise money for Eastern Market and its community partners.

The Taste of the Lions event will feature several local restaurants, exclusive merchandise available for purchase and even Lions Legend Barry Sanders available for a meet and greet.

General admission tickets are available for $150, with VIP tickets available at $325.

It takes place Wednesday, May 17th. For more information, head to detroitlions.com/tasteofthelions.