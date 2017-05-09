President Trump fires FBI director James Comey

- White House announced President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.



In a statement, Trump says Comey's firing "will mark a new beginning" for the FBI. The White House says the search for a new FBI director will begin immediately.



Comey's firing comes days after he testified on Capitol Hill about the FBI's investigation into Russia's election meddling and possible connections between Russia and Trump's campaign.



FOX News reported that in a letter to Comey, Trump said that he did not believe he was "fit to lead the bureau."



In a statement from The White House, Trump acted based on the recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.



"The FBI is one of our Nation's most cherished and respected institutions," Trump said in a statement. "And today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement."



A search for a new permanent FBI Director will begin immediately, the White House statement said.



The letter from Trump to Comey was released with the President saying: "You are hereby terminated and removed from office, effective immediately.



"While I greatly appreciate you informing me on three separate occasions that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau."



The White House made the stunning announcement shortly after the FBI corrected a sentence in Comey's sworn testimony on Capitol Hill last week. Comey told lawmakers that Huma Abedin, a top aide to Hillary Clinton, had sent "hundreds and thousands" of emails to her husband's laptop, including some with classified information.



On Tuesday, the FBI said in a two-page letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee that only "a small number" of the thousands of emails found on the laptop had been forwarded there while most had simply been backed up from electronic devices. Most of the email chains on the laptop containing classified information were not the result of forwarding, the FBI said.



Comey, 56, was nominated by President Barack Obama for the FBI post in 2013 to a 10-year term. Praised for his independence and integrity, Comey has spent three decades in law enforcement and has been no stranger to controversy.

