United Kingdom leaders, celebrities react to deadly incident at Ariana Grande Concert in Manchester

Leaders and celebrities in the United Kingdom are reacting to news of a deadly incident at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

As of Monday evening, 19 people were dead, according to Greater Manchester Police officials.

Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn

Terrible incident in Manchester. My thoughts are with all those affected and our brilliant emergency services. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) May 22, 2017

Liberal Democrat Leader Tim Farron

My deepest condolences to the victims and families in Manchester. As always our emergency services have shown great bravery and heroism. — Tim Farron (@timfarron) May 22, 2017

Manchester City Council

Sir Richard Leese: This is an absolutely horrifying incident. Our thoughts are with everyone affected. — Mcr City Council (@ManCityCouncil) May 23, 2017

Statement from Sir Richard Leese, Leader of Manchester City Council, on Manchester Arena explosion https://t.co/O5xG6tWRxE — Mcr City Council (@ManCityCouncil) May 23, 2017

Ariana Grande

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Scooter Braun, Ariana Grande's manager

Republic Records, Ariana Grande's record label

We're deeply saddened to learn of tonight's devastating event in Manchester. Our thoughts & prayers are with those affected by this tragedy. — Republic Records (@RepublicRecords) May 23, 2017

Niall Horan, former One Direction member

Absolutely Horrendous what happened in Manchester tonight. My thoughts are with the great people of Manchester and also Ari and her team xx — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 23, 2017

Harry Styles, former One Direction Member

I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.

Sending love to everyone involved. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017

Katy Perry

Broken hearted for the families tonight. Broken hearted for Ari. Broken hearted for the state of this world. 😔 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 23, 2017

Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 22, 2017

Toni Braxton