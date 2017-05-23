Sir Roger Moore, star of 7 James Bond films, has died at 89

- Actor Sir Roger Moore, the longest-serving movie star to play iconic British spy James Bond in the famed film series, has died at the age of 89, his family announced Tuesday.

A message from his family shared on the actor's official Twitter account Tuesday read: "With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated."

Moore's children wrote that passed away in Switzerland after a "short but brave" battle with cancer. They say they'll have a private funeral in Monaco, as Moore wished.

Moore played in seven James Bond films, including "Live And Let Die" and "The Spy Who Loved Me." He's also known for his charity work with UNICEF and Kiwanis International.