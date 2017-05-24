2 Chester County recovery home counselors die from overdoses

- Authorities in Chester County have announced that two counselors at an addiction facility in West Brandywine have died as a result of opioid overdoses at the group home.

Emergency responders were called to the Freedom Ridge Recovery Lodge at 139 Freedom Valley Circle on Sunday around 2:15 p.m. The facility is a private residence that is used as a group home or halfway house for people struggling with addiction.

Two people worked and lived inside the home as on-site counselors to six men who resided at the house as part of their recovery. The counselor's duties included establishing daily activities for the men and keeping medications locked away in a safe place.

Sunday, authorities say residents found both of the counselors unresponsive in separate bedrooms. Residents tried to revive one of the counselors with a nasal inject of naloxone, but their attempts were unsuccessful.

Emergency crews were called to the scene and pronounced both counselors dead.

Investigators found used needles and heroin baggies near the bodies of both counselors, and the baggies were stamped with the 'Superman' logo, and 'danger/skull and crossbones' images.

Toxicology tests revealed both of the counselors tested positive for heroin and fentanyl.

"If anybody is wondering how bad the opioid epidemic has become, this case is a frightening example," District Attorney Tom Hogan said, "The staff members in charge of supervising recovering addicts succumbed to their own addiction and died of opioid overdoses. Opioids are a monster that is slowly consuming our population."

The case is being investigated by county detectives and the West Brandywine Police department.

Authorities have warned residents to stay away from baggies with those logos, warning they appear to be heroin laced with fentanyl, and "are likely to kill anybody who uses them."