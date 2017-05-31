Father arrested after son records abuse of disabled brother

- A Williamson County man has been charged with injuring his two-year-old disabled son.

According to an arrest affidavit Alejandro Gonzalez, 48, was recorded by his older son abusing the child inside his Leander home.

Police were called to a middle school in Leander after the son informed school staff what he had witnessed and recorded with his phone.

The student told police he had sent the video to his older sister so his father would not find it.



That video was turned over to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators watched the video and confirmed that it showed Gonzalez grab his child by the hair and violently shake the boy while he was sitting in a high chair.

In addition to the video, police viewed pictures of the two-year-old with bruises on his body and red marks caused from prior incidents of alleged abuse by Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was charged with injury to a child, which is a third degree felony.