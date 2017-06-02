Kathy Griffin addresses bloody Trump mask photo shoot in news conference

By: FOX News

Posted: Jun 02 2017 08:53AM EDT

Updated: Jun 02 2017 12:54PM EDT

(FOX NEWS) - Kathy Griffin holds a news conference addressing the bloody Trump mask photo shoot. She alleges that the Trump family is bullying her since the incident, which caused national outrage.

Griffin and attorney Lisa Bloom said in a joint news release they will hold a press conference in Woodland Hills, Calif. at 9 a.m. It will be the first comments Griffin has made since she was relieved of her duties as CNN’s New Year’s Eve host.

Griffin received major backlash after the photo was published on Tuesday of her holding a bloodied mask that resembled President Trump. She apologized for the photo shoot in a YouTube video later, acknowledging she "went too far." However, by Wednesday morning, her attempt at a joke clearly fell flat among the public.

Donald Trump Jr. called for CNN to drop Griffin as a commentator shortly after the image went viral. "Dear CNN, I must have missed your statement banning your commentator #KathyGriffin from future shows. Please resend. Thx," he tweeted.

