Kathy Griffin addresses bloody Trump mask photo shoot in news conference

- Kathy Griffin holds a news conference addressing the bloody Trump mask photo shoot. She alleges that the Trump family is bullying her since the incident, which caused national outrage.

LIVE video from the news conference: https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1390022097713000/

Griffin and attorney Lisa Bloom said in a joint news release they will hold a press conference in Woodland Hills, Calif. at 9 a.m. It will be the first comments Griffin has made since she was relieved of her duties as CNN’s New Year’s Eve host.

Proud to announce that I represent Kathy Griffin. We will be holding a press conference tomorrow morning. Here's the details. pic.twitter.com/1FejPNGzoV — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) June 2, 2017

Griffin received major backlash after the photo was published on Tuesday of her holding a bloodied mask that resembled President Trump. She apologized for the photo shoot in a YouTube video later, acknowledging she "went too far." However, by Wednesday morning, her attempt at a joke clearly fell flat among the public.

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Donald Trump Jr. called for CNN to drop Griffin as a commentator shortly after the image went viral. "Dear CNN, I must have missed your statement banning your commentator #KathyGriffin from future shows. Please resend. Thx," he tweeted.

Dear @CNN, I must have missed your statement banning your commentator #KathyGriffin from future shows. Please resend. Thx — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 31, 2017

Read more at FOXNews.com.