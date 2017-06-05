Multiple deaths confirmed, shooting investigation underway

- The Orange County Sheriff's Office has reported a shooting on Forsyth Road in Orlando.

Police went on to say that Forsyth Road is closed between University and SR-50.

Multiple deaths have been confirmed. The situation has now been contained. This is an ongoing investigation. The FBI has been called out to the scene.

Florida Governor Rick Scott released a statement on the shooting incident. “Over the past year, the Orlando community has been challenged like never before. I have been briefed by our law enforcement officials on this tragic incident and Ann and I are praying for the families who lost loved ones today."

Scott went on to say that "I ask all Floridians to pray for the families impacted by this senseless act of violence. I will remain in contact with the Orlando law enforcement community throughout the day as more information is made available.”

Stay with Fox 35 News for updates.

OCSO on shooting scene w/ multiple fatalities. Situation contained, Now investigating tragic incident & will soon have accurate information — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017