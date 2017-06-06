Incident reported at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, police say

- Paris police say a security operation is under way near Notre Dame Cathedral and are urging passers-by to stay away from the area.

The police department tweeted about the operation on Tuesday afternoon but did not provide any details. A police official would not provide further information.

The BBC is reporting that police shot a man outside the cathedral after he tried to attack an officer with a hammer.

According to the Associated Press, Paris police say an officer shot and injured an attacker near Notre Dame cathedral. The spokesperson, who was not authorized to be publicly named, said the attacker was being hospitalized.

A police union official, Cedric Michel, said a man armed with a hammer went after the police officer who was patrolling on the esplanade in front of Notre Dame Cathedral. Michel said the attacker was “neutralized” by police.

It is unclear whether the attacker was acting alone.