Police: Surveillance video shows teen attacking 91-year old man with cane

Police: Surveillance video shows teen attacking 91-year old man

- Police have arrested a teen they say was captured on surveillance video attacking a 91-year-old man with a cane in New York City.

The seemingly unprovoked attacked happened Friday along a portion of Broadway in the Inwood neighborhood of Manhattan. FOX 5 New York identified the victim as Juan Llorens and said he was running an errand when the attack happened.

Video shows the 19-year-old suspect, identified by FOX 5 New York as Saul Nunez, kicking the man's shopping cart then hitting him with a cane. A passerby appears steps in the middle to stop the attack.

Llorens suffered minor injuries. Police say the motive in the attack is unknown.