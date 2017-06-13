You could win dinner with President Trump

- Looking to get one step closer to the White House? With a little donation to the president's re-election committee, that just might happen.

Thanks to a new contest put on by the GOP, one lucky winner will be dining with the president in Washington D.C. this month, according to the official Twitter announcement posted Sunday.

You could win dinner with President Donald J. Trump! Enter for your chance today. https://t.co/FXCIyJBqCd pic.twitter.com/WnyLrcWJVH — GOP (@GOP) June 11, 2017

The winner will “have the opportunity to be flown out to D.C., meet President Trump, and have your picture taken with him so you can remember this moment forever,” according to the contest entry form.

The contest is raising money for the Trump Make America Great Again committee. For a chance to win, contestants are asked to donate any amount to be automatically entered, although, somewhat confusingly, the fine print states no contribution is required.

READ NEXT:

Barron Trump's "The Expert" shirt sells out in less than a day

NJ teen's 'Trump' t-shirt reportedly blacked-out in yearbook photo

Photos of Pres. Trump hugging fallen Marine's son go viral

The contest winner is set to receive airfare and accommodations along with tickets to attend the Trump Victory Dinner on June 28, a prize package with an approximate retail value of $3000, according to the contest details.

The internet’s reaction has been overall unenthused:.

Are you kidding me? Trolling for donations?? I'm a Republican and I find this OFFENSIVE! — 👌😂🇺🇸Julia🐾🍻🎼 (@DaddyJuleBabe) June 11, 2017

This seems more like a punishment than a prize.. — Jacob (@DecafCat) June 11, 2017



Some of Trump's supporters came out in support of the contest:

Wow that would be a fun evening!! — Loretta Howell (@Howell1Loretta) June 12, 2017

Love ❤️ to have a photo with U — Aloysius (@JosephADoherty5) June 11, 2017

If you’re interested in entering the presidential sweepstakes, you’ve got until June 25.