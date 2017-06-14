House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, several others, shot during congressional baseball practice

- House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday morning by a gunman armed with a rifle during a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington, D.C. in Alexandria, Virginia.

Scalise and three others, including a congressional aide and two members of his security detail, were wounded in the shooting that happened around 7:30 a.m. at the baseball field in 400 block of East Monroe Street.

My heart is with my former colleagues, their families & staff, and the US Capitol Police- public servants and heroes today and every day. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) June 14, 2017

Capitol Police said officers who were part of Scalise's security detail returned fire and wounded the shooter, who was taken into custody. Schools in the area were secured for over an hour following the shooting.

Senator Jeff Flake (R-Az.) says Scalise was on second base fielding ground balls when he was shot by a man standing off the third-base side of the field and armed with a rifle. Flake said that Scalise dragged himself before collapsing on his way to the dugout along with another staffer who had been shot. Flake described the gunman as having a large amount of ammunition. "He looked like 40s, maybe 50, dark hair, white with a blue shirt on and I think jeans. My view of him was quick," Flake told FOX 5.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) told Fox News: "We were like sitting ducks."

WATCH: Full interview with Sen. Jeff Flake below (app users: click here to watch)

Flake said that the 10-year-old son of Congressman Joe Barton was at the game and was sheltered in the dugout after the shooting happened.

Texas Rep. Roger Williams confirmed that a member of his staff was shot at the practice. In a statement, Williams said he was not shot but that a member of his staff was and is receiving medical attention.

FOX 5’s Bob Barnard spoke with a photographer who has been photographing the congressional baseball game for decades and who told him he was the first to spot the gunman. He said he was rushed into the dugout by congressional staffers and was not injured in the shooting.

Both @POTUS & @VP are aware of the developing situation in Virginia. Our thoughts and prayers are with all affected. — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) June 14, 2017

President Trump tweeted that Scalise is a "a true friend and patriot." He says he expects Scalise to fully recover. Scalise was taken to George Washington University Hospital where he remains in stable condition. The White House says that it's canceling Trump's only public event on Wednesday due to the shooting.

Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama said he beieves Scalise suffered "a hip wound." "We started giving him the liquids, I put pressure on his wound in his hip," Brooks said. “I cannot imagine him going there for any other reason than to try and kill as many congressmen as he could,” he told FOX 5's Bob Barnard.

Scalise is the No. 3 House Republican leader. He was first elected to the House in 2008 after serving in the state legislature.

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

House Speaker Paul Ryan's office said Scalise's wounds were not believed to be life-threatening.